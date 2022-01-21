827 late birth registration cases pending in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): A total of 827 late birth registration cases remain pending in Sabah out of 2,123 cases registered for 2021.

Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Dato’ Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim said that 1,296 cases were disposed of last year.

He explained that the magistrates will be assisted by the senior assistant registrars and deputy registrars to dispose all the pending cases by first quarter of this year.

“These late birth registration cases are peculiar to East Malaysia which had led to the establishment of mobile court programme in 2007.

“Due to the enforcement of Movement Control Order in 2021, the number of mobile court programme in the interior had to be reduced,” said Abang Iskandar in his speech at the Opening of the Legal Year Sabah and Sarawak 2022 at the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex here on Friday.

He further explained that in Sabah, only three programmes were organised in Beaufort, Tuaran and Kota Marudu.

Despite this challenge, he said a substantial number of pending cases registered in 2020 and 2021 were disposed of by the magistrates at all districts.

“For year 2020, 2,540 cases were disposed of out of 2,616 case leaving the balance of 75 cases, for cases registered in 2021, 1,296 cases were disposed of out of 2,123 cases, a total of 827 cases remain pending.

“It is also customary for me to now briefly analyse the court performance based on statistics up to December 2021,” he said

For the High Court, Abang Iskandar explained that the High Court in Sabah disposed of 4,590 out of 6,961 civil cases which is translated to a disposal rate of 66 percent and 603 criminal cases out of 959 cases which is translated to a disposal rate of 63 percent.

Meanwhile, for Sarawak, Abang Iskandar said that the High Court there disposed of 2,423 civil cases out of 3,155 cases which is translated to a disposal rate of 77 percent and for criminal cases, 293 out of 516 cases were disposed of which is translated to a disposal rate of 57 percent.

“The Sessions Courts in Sabah disposed of 1,516 civil cases out of 2,283 which is translated to a disposal rate of 66 percent and 2,717 criminal cases out of 3,651 which is translated to a disposal rate of 74 percent while the Sessions Courts in Sarawak disposed of 1,635 civil cases out of 2,531 which is translated to a disposal rate of 65 percent and 1,684 criminal cases out of 2,395 which is translated to a disposal rate of 70 percent,” explained Abang Iskandar.

He further explained that the Magistrate’s Courts in Sabah disposed of 7,509 civil cases out of 10,080 cases which is translated to a disposal rate of 75 percent and 35,770 criminal cases out of 46,092 cases were disposed of which is translated to a disposal rate of 78 percent.

“For Sarawak, a total of 4,807 civil cases out of 6,252 cases were disposed of which is translated to a disposal rate of 77 percent and 23,221 criminal cases out of 27,206 cases were disposed of which is translated to a disposal rate of 85 percent,” said Abang Iskandar.

Abang Iskandar also explained regarding the method of disposal of cases mentioned in the statistics report is contributed largely by way of online especially for civil cases either through e-review or video conferencing.

“The following is the report on disposal rate of civil cases using online methods at all level of courts, at the High Court in Sabah, the disposal rate stands at 65 percent while the Sarawak Court is at 64 percent.

“For Sessions Courts in Sabah, the disposal rate stands at 55 percent and for Sarawak Courts, the rate stands at 46 percent,” he said adding that Magistrate’s Courts in Sabah’s disposal rate stood at 39 percent while for Sarawak courts, the disposal rate stood at 68 percent,” he said.

Abang Iskandar further said that it can be gleaned from those figures that, by and large, all judges and officers have been constantly using online platform for hearings.

To him, this was a testament of acceptance and cooperation from stakeholders, particularly members of the respective Bar and the respective Chambers.

Abang Iskandar also touched on election petition cases filed after Sabah State Election was held on September 26, 2020, there were seven election petition cases filed as the result of the said election.

“In compliance with timeline for completion of trial as stipulated under section 35A of

the Election of Offences Act 1954, the cases were heard and disposed of wholly online and partly hybrid before three judges,” he said.

Abang Iskandar also said that the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak continues to enhance its court digitilisation efforts which had begun in 2006.

“Our Integrated Court System (ICS) will be replaced with e-Kehakiman Sabah Sarawak (eKSS), a totally upgraded and enhanced system. The project was approved by the Federal Government for a period of three years beginning August 2020.

“Some of the key features of this project include re-development of ICS, putting in place of new hardware and software, integration with e-Court in West Malaysia and other systems, installation of video link at Prison Department and migration of data.

“The video conferencing system which was already in place since 2007 has been upgraded and the same facilities are now placed at 11 prison locations across Sabah and Sarawak,” explained Abang Iskandar.

He said that remand proceedings under section 259 of Criminal Procedure Code are now being conducted remotely via video conferencing.

“Other features include the enhancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) System which was already implemented through a pilot project in 2020 by my predecessor, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima David Wong Dak Wah, the percentage of cases following the AI recommendations has seen a substantial increase since its inception though the recommendations only serve as guideline for the magistrates.

“The AI system which is now renamed as AiCOS (Artificial Intelligence in Court Sentencing) will be expanded to cover the offence under section 380 of the Penal Code (theft in dwelling house, etc.).

“The other AI system for Personal Injury Claims is also in the midst of development and the two systems will be launched some time this year, progress is being made on many fronts,” he said.

Abang Iskandar also talked about environmental conservation and protection, which will continue to remain as one of the judiciary’s top priorities in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The Sabah and Sarawak Courts Working Group on Environment which was established in 2015, continue to organise series of environmental related programmes aimed at creating awareness and enriching knowledge amongst judges and judicial officers.

“In December last year, the Sentencing Guideline for Forestry Crimes in Sabah was launched to assist the court in reducing disparities in sentences in cases related to forest crimes in Sabah while achieving uniformity and consistency.

“Similar Guideline for Wildlife and Forest Crimes will also be published for Sarawak as the progress is underway,” he added.

