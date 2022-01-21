Abdul Karim alerts local construction companies of opportunities in Kalimantan

KUCHING (Jan 21): Construction companies in Sarawak should look into opportunities in the infrastructure development in East Kalimantan where the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, will be set up, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said a lot of infrastructure development projects can be expected in Nusantara and as Sarawak is located next to Kalimantan, construction companies in the state are well positioned to participate in their implementation.

“When the Kuala Lumpur Capital City was moved to Putrajaya, there was a huge boost to the construction industry there. If companies from Sarawak could compete and participate down there (in Nusantara), why not?”

He made these remarks during a press conference after launching the Largest Sarawak Themed Mural Painting at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister for Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development, believed that there will be more flights between Sarawak and Kalimantan with establishment of Nusantara.

“This is a good development for I believe it will bring about more development. Any of such development will have spin-off (effects) to the provinces in Kalimantan, and Sarawak, we will enjoy of the spin-off (effects) too.

“We have to wait and see, what are the areas we can be of help. We have to see where we can develop so that it will bring about mutual benefits for both.”

He believed that industries such as construction and food will see a tremendous growth when the new capital city of Indonesia is established.

On Tuesday, Indonesia’s National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said the new capital of Indonesia in East Kalimantan had been named Nusantara.

During a meeting with the working committee for the new capital city bill in Parliament, he said President Joko Widodo confirmed the name on Jan 14.