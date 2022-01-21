Bumi Armada sells OSVs as part of corporate strategy

KUCHING (January 21): As part of the initial plans to exit the offshore maritime services (OMS) sector, Bumi Armada Bhd (Bumi Armada) plans to sell four of its overseas subsidiaries for a total cash consideration of US$44.5 million, or approximately RM186.6 million.

The proposed disposal of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Bumi Armada’s ice class vessel companies (ICVC) – namely Bumi Armada Marine Uray Pte Ltd (BAMU), Bumi Armada Marine Pokachi Ltd (BAMP), Bumi Armada Marine Naryan Mar Pte Ltd (BAMN), and Bumi Armada Marine LLC (BAM) — will be sold to AC Management and KN Holdings, both parts of PJSC Lukoil.

The main activities of ICVC are ship ownership, chartering, and management, as well as maritime assistance and other services to offshore oil and gas (O&G) companies.

BAMU, BAMP and BAMN were incorporated in Singapore via Bumi Armada Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd, while BAM was set up in Russia via Bumi Armada Russia Holdings Ltd, Bumi Armada Offshore Contractor Ltd and Bumi Armada Offshore Holdings Ltd.

“The Singapore subsidiaries owned Bumi Uray, Bumi Pokachi, and Bumi Naryan vessels, which have been working for LUKOIL-Nizhnevolzhskneft Ltd Liability Co (LUKOIL NVN) in the Caspian Sea, Russia, under three charter party contracts since 2016,” commented MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“Upon completion of the sale and purchase in 1QCY22, the ICVC will cease to be a part of Bumi Armada’s group of companies.”

Based on Bumi Armada’s 3QFY21 statements, the ICVC recorded a combined loss of taxation of RM56.6 million with combined net assets of RM219.9 million.

A disposal loss of approximately RM25 million is estimated as a result of the proposed disposals. Nonetheless, Bumi Armada stated that the sales would produce cash flow; allowing the company to repay and reduce its corporate debt, as well as redeploy and focus its resources on its main business.

It intends to utilise US$38 million of the proceeds to pay down debt, with US$6.5 million put aside for operating capital. The proceeds are expected to be fully utilised within three months upon receipt.

“All in, we maintain our buy call for Bumi Armada with an unchanged target price of RM0.72,” MIDF Research added. “The expected cash inflow would enable Bumi Armada to repay and reduce its corporate debt, as well as focusing its resources on its current core business segments.

“As such, we reiterate our positive view on Bumi Armada, based on the group’s resilient mitigation and future operational plans, as well as for its strong international standing as an oil and gas service company.”

With the sale expected to be completed in 1QFY22, the team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) estimate a one-off disposal loss of RM34 million, based on the vessels’ net book value of RM220 million. This translates to a significant five per cent of FY22 earnings.

“We are not surprised by this development which is part of the group’s strategy to redeploy resources to its core FPO segment and exit the OMS division, in line with management’s past guidance.

“Meanwhile, the group’s firm order book slid by two per cent quarter on quarter to RM14.6 billion from revenue depletion. Together with optional extensions worth RM9.6 billion, these translate to 9.6 times of its FY22 revenue.”