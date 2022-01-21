Chairman doesn’t want me, claims Chong

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong said his decision to leave Sabah DAP was due to being sidelined by state party chief Datuk Frankie Poon “for a long time”.

The two-term assemblyman said on Friday that he felt played out by the party leadership after he was not appointed to the state committee since the party polls in 2016.

Chong added that his omission from the committee was all the more surprising as he had been an elected representative when the state party polls were held in 2018 and 2021.

Ahough feeling left out, Chong said he still stayed on until the party polls last November.

“Even in the Sabah elections in September 2020, Warisan was the one that issued me the surat watikah (candidacy letter) … it was not from DAP. The party rejected me (as a candidate),” he said.

“It’s not that I don’t want DAP but the chairman doesn’t want me. That’s why I resigned.”

Chong, who had previously voiced his frustration over the results of the Sabah DAP polls last year, said he had given the party three months to convince him to stay but that “no one called him”.

“I have been with DAP since 2012, and I worked hard for the party and the people in my area but nobody appreciated what I did.

“I feel so fed up and that’s why I resigned on my own accord,” he added.

Chong said he would send his letter of resignation to Sabah DAP soon.

He said he had not decided to join or align himself with any party and would be an independent assemblyman.

He has yet to think about whether he is going to be friendly to the GRS government.

“I still love the people especially Elopura voters, and I’m grateful to them for supporting and helping me as an assemblyman,” he said.

“Right now, I just want to focus on serving the people.”

Chong, Sri Tanjong state assemblyman Justin Wong Yung Bin and former senator Adrian Lasimbang announced their resignation from DAP on Thursday night.

Sources close to Poon said he had not yet received any resignation letters from them.

Chong said that he had not informed Poon before making the announcement, but also that he had given Sabah DAP three months since the party election in November last year to show any kind of appreciation for him.