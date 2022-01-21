Chong calls on GPS govt to enact anti-party hopping law like Parliament

KUCHING (Jan 21): The Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) has called on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government to emulate the Parliament in enacting an anti-party hopping law to preserve the sanctity of democracy in the state.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he was delighted to note that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had confirmed that an anti-party hopping Bill will be tabled in the next Parliament sitting in March.

“With the confirmation by Wan Junaidi that the government shall table the anti-party hopping law in the coming March Parliament sitting, the single most important purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the government seems likely to be achieved.

“In Sarawak, we call upon the GPS to also enact such anti-party hopping law so as to preserve and defend the sanctity of democracy in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman and Stampin MP, said many people were disappointed when the elected PH government was toppled during the Sheraton Move in early 2020.

He pointed out that party-hopping was seen as the single most important factor that made such a coup possible.

“Those who voted for change were not only disappointed, but felt disillusioned and lost confidence in our democracy.

“To them, there is no point to vote anymore because those who were elected can then use the people’s mandate to self-enrich by hopping from party to party.

“The effect of this party-hopping has also caused political instability in the country,” he said.

Chong believed that the advent of this anti-party hopping law will put an end to such unprincipled and abuse of the country’s electoral process.

More importantly, he said, this will restore public confidence in the country’s democracy, reassuring the people that the person whom they voted for can no longer switch parties to the highest bidder.

“The anti-party hopping law is now a possibility because of the specific demand by PH for the law provided in the MoU, and Ismail Sabri is in a precarious position as the Prime Minister and can be toppled any time,” he added.