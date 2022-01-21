CNY bazaar at Sibu Gateway gets good response from public

SIBU: The Chinese New Year (CNY) Bazaar at Sibu Gateway, which started last night (Thursday), has received a good response from the public.

Public Health, Housing and Local Government Assistant Minister Michael Tiang said this proved that the interest for such activities and the festive season is still alive here despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last time we did such CNY Bazaar was two years ago, in 2020 at Blacksmith Road. I thought because of this pandemic, after lockdown and staying at home all the time for one year, we no longer have the passion for this sort of activities.

“Tonight (last night), looking at the crowd, the atmosphere, it shows me that I was wrong,” he said during the Lantern Light-Up Ceremony.

He said there is a plan for Sibu to create more bazaars for major festivals such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak.

“We believe that tomorrow will be better, and I can see the spirit. I praise the organiser, they’ve done it right and I also believe that with our creativity, definitely, we are going to see a breakthrough,” he said.

Tiang also urged everyone to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as using face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

On the approved RM30 million Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah extension project, he said the project would benefit over 1,000 households and hoped there would be no further delays.

He pledged to continue to fight for new roads, especially to link Jalan Pasai Siong to Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah and Jalan Oya.

The Pelawan assemblyman said that while many had proposed a flyover be constructed from Jalan Deshon to Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai to solve traffic congestion in the area, an underpass may be better suited due to space constraints.

“Whatever it is, solving the traffic issue in Sibu is our top priority,” he added.

Also present at the event were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.