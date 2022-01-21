Fatimah: Positive, symbiotic relationship between seniors, youth vital

MIRI (Jan 21): Strong positive and symbiotic relationship between senior citizens and the young ones ought to be nurtured as a way to move forward for the development of the state in line with the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto, said Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Nevertheless, she noted that the relationship between the youth and the senior members of GPS women’s movement and youth-based group Beliawanis has been very good.

“Symbiosis is a relationship between two parties where both benefit. If only one benefits, we call that as parasitic and not symbiotic kind of relationship. Our relationship in the women’s movement with Beliawanis is symbiotic.

“The senior citizens are equipped with knowledge and experience and the young ones have the energy and ideas. There are some things that the young ones have not gone through and this is where the guidance from the seniors is needed and this is the way we need to work together and move forward,” said Fatimah in her speech when officiating at the ‘Sesi Libat Urus Kepimpinan Wanita (Zon Miri)’ organised by the Sarawak Women’s and Family Department (JWKS) at Imperial Hotel here on Wednesday (Jan 19).

Fatimah disclosed that seven Beliawanis groups have been formed prior to the outbreak of Covid-19 in several constituencies including in Samariang, Satok, Dalat, Tupong, Tanjung Datu, Sadong Jaya and Layar.

“Following the outbreak, we could not organise events but we have managed to form several Beliawanis groups and thankfully as what I can see from my experience during the just-concluded state election, analysis has shown that support from the young ones was strong as we had engaged them way back before that and we will continue to engage with them moving forward.”

Fatimah also disclosed that her ministry would focus on 10 main areas, including guarantee of equal rights of all Sarawakians, eradicating urban and rural poverty, propelling economic development through Digital Economy Agenda, providing more business opportunities and to empower small and medium enterprises, and ensuring the safety of the state and the people.

The ministry also seeks to improve efficiency in disaster management, strengthen social harmony and wellbeing, assist and accelerate the process of obtaining citizenship for eligible Sarawakians, care and protect the welfare of the people, and empower women involvement in Sarawak’s development, she added.

“From the 34-point manifesto launched by GPS, we take upon ourselves to be responsible for these 10 areas and this is how we work and we are committed to ensuring the GPS manifesto is being implemented as a responsible government,” stressed Fatimah.

Fatimah expressed her gratitude to the leaders and members of the election machinery of the women’s movement who had worked hard to ensure GPS win handsomely in the 12th State Election.

“This victory is a common victory and the victory of us, all thanks to such good cooperation and understanding and it is our responsibility to continue to work hard in implementing all the things that have been promised.

“To the young ones, we heard your voice before this through our programmes and we will continue to listen to your voice so that we will be able to continue developing the state together,” she added.

On the programme, Fatimah said Miri has been chosen as the first venue to organise the programme aimed at engaging with the young ones apart from strengthening the bond among members of the women’s movement.

The next programmes will be held in Bintulu on Jan 29 and Sibu on Feb 8.

Also present were Women and Family Department Sarawak director Norita Bawi and leaders of women’s movements from various constituencies in this division.