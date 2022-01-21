Food traders can increase prices but no profiteering, says deputy minister

KUCHING (Jan 21): Food traders are allowed to increase their selling prices so long as there is no element of profiteering, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said this was in view of traders facing difficulties following the rising prices of raw materials, adding that they should ensure that the price increase is reasonable and does not burden consumers.

He said that this decision was made after the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has conducted a study, saying that there is a need to increase the price of goods as it is the responsibility of the ministry to take care of both traders and consumers.

“We have consulted the traders and asked them not to increase the price of goods too high.

“We need to ensure that traders do not suffer losses as the price of raw materials has increased too much, that is why they can increase the price, (provided that) there is no element of profiteering,” he said.

Rosol was speaking to reporters after his visit at the Stutong Community Market here this morning.

Commenting on the increase in prices of chicken predicted to take place after the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) ends on Feb 4, he said KPDNHEP is prepared to deal with the situation, which includes increasing the quantity of chicken in the market.

He added that the ministry is liasing with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (Mafi) to increase supply by bringing in imported chicken, adding that Mafi has already issued 20 import permits to solve the issue on chicken supply and control the price in the market.

On his visit at the Stutong Wet Market this morning, Rosol said all the traders there complied with SHMKM which was implemented since Dec 7 last year, and expressed his hope that this scheme can assist and alleviate the consumers’ burden.

Also present during the visit were KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.