GCAP power up its 1.2MWp Solar PV System for Muda Holdings

KUCHING (January 21): G Capital Bhd (GCAP) via its 70 per cent owned subsidiary Solarcity Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Solarcity) has completed the installation and commenced operation of the 1,200.96 KWp solar photovoltaic electric power generation system for Muda Pasifik Sdn Bhd (Muda Pasifik) in Senai, Johor, in accordance with the 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

This Solar PV system energised is the first amongst many to come in 2022, completed 4 months after Solarcity first 1.1 MWp powered up in September 2021 for De-Luxe Food Services Sdn Bhd (Deluxe Food) in Pulau Indah, Selangor.

Muda Pasifik is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Muda Holdings Bhd (Muda Holdings), a company listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

The Muda Holdings group of companies are principally involved in paper milling and manufacturing business with a wide range of products, including mill, corrugated and packaging, paper bags, and paper-based stationery products.

G Capital executive director Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said: “This commencement of the operation of 1.2 MWp Solar PV System remarked successful delivery of promise and fully demonstrated the resilience of GCAP in hurdling challenges faced, in particular disruptions of work scheduled from the Movement Control Order.”

Aside from the contribution to the group’s earnings for the next 25 years, the operating plant shall reduce the energy expenditure and carbon footprint for Muda Group, which is in line with Malaysia’s renewable energy agenda in achieving 31 per cent renewable energy mix by 2025 under Malaysian’s Renewable Energy Transition Roadmap 2035.