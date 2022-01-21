I was not influenced by my father, says Justin

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong on Friday said the decision to leave Sabah DAP was not influenced by his father, the former Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Jimmy Wong who quit the party in November last year.

“It’s totally my decision and has nothing to do with my father,” he said, adding he does not have a personal vendetta towards state DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon.

He said despite he, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and former senator Adrian Lasimbang having left the party at the same time, they left for different reasons.

“My problem was that it felt that there was no communication in the party. I felt that I have been working alone all along, so with or without the party, it will still be the same. I will still be serving my constituency.

“Despite receiving the highest number of votes during (the first round) of party election in November last year, I still feel that my opinions in the party are not heard.”

Wong added that he is now an independent assemblyman, but will remain an opposition member and will not support the government.

In a joint statement on Thursday night, the three announced their departure from Sabah DAP, citing they no longer trust the newly elected state chapter committee.

Wong claimed the loss of direction, serious internal division and lack of communication between leaders had caused them to believe that the party was no longer striving for the people’s good.