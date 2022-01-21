In KL, Chinatown’s hidden alley comes alive with roaring art theme

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): An interesting art installation has made its way to a secluded alley in Chinatown and just in time too to welcome the Year of the Tiger.

Taking pride of place in Kwai Chai Hong – which in Cantonese colloquial dialect means Little Ghost Alley, situated between Lorong Panggung and Jalan Petaling – one part of the Chinese New Year art installation is the Malayan Tiger Family sculpture, depicting a pair of adult tigers and their cub, done by artist Alice Chang.

Complementing it are several stretch fabric art pieces featuring the ancient Chinese paper-cut art by Fadzil Huzaire, who is better known as Odd in the art circle. Themed ‘Live Wild and Prosper’, the entire art installation will be showcased to the public from Jan 14 to Feb 20.

Incidentally, more than two years ago Kwai Chai Hong, which is lined with colonial-era buildings, used to be a dark, dilapidated and neglected lane. Thanks to the Project Kwai Chai Hong initiative by Bai Chuan Management Sdn Bhd, the buildings there have been somewhat restored, with their walls depicting colourful murals that reflect the lives of Chinese settlers who lived there during the 1960s.

Inspiration

Commenting on the art installation, Bai Chuan Management managing director Zeen Chang said it spotlights the importance of saving the Malayan tiger as well as treasuring and preserving Chinese heritage and art.

She also said that the tiger sculpture will later be sold – with the minimum bid price set at RM18,000 – and the proceeds will be donated to WWF-Malaysia which is involved in wildlife conservation programmes.

Alice Chang, meanwhile, said the forthcoming Year of the Tiger and Malaysia’s dwindling tiger population inspired her to create the tiger family sculpture.

“Saving the Malayan tiger was foremost in my mind and I shared it (concept) with the (Bai Chuan) team. We then brainstormed how to present it in a more meaningful way and spread awareness about this nearly-extinct animal,” said the owner of Lai Lai Art Studio.

Sharing her experience of making the tiger sculpture, Alice said it took her around three months to complete it, all the way from its design to installation.

She used wires, cement and colour prints to make the 3D tiger family sculpture. According to Alice, making the frame for the cub was the most challenging part.

“The sculpture features the male tiger holding the cub in its mouth by the scruff of its neck… I had to get two of my teammates to help me turn upside down to make the frame for the cub!”

Chinese paper-cut

Complementing the tiger family sculpture is musician-artist Odd’s artwork called Stretch Out, which is his take on the avant-garde stretch fabric and paper-cut, an ancient Chinese art.

Odd said to complete his part of the Chinese New Year art installation at Kwai Chai Hong, he had to learn the art of paper-cut, which is a distinctive form of Chinese handicraft.

“It was a matter of learning a new skill and thinking of ways to further promote this dying art in a creative way. I like to mix old and new techniques – such as depicting ancient Chinese paper engravings on stretched fabric,” he said, adding that his contribution sends a message of inclusivity at Kwai Chai Hong, where people from all walks of life are welcome to share, celebrate and learn about Chinese culture.

The art of paper-cut originated in China during the Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD). Comprising intricate handmade patterns, these artworks symbolised luck and happiness and were used during festivals to decorate gates and windows.

In 2009, Chinese paper-cut was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) Intangible Cultural Heritage List as a folk craft.

Zeen, meanwhile, said since its launch in 2019, Project Kwai Chai Hong has collaborated with many local artists who share their passion for preserving the heritage and cultures of past eras.

“We hope to use this platform (Project Kwai Chai Hong) to welcome more local artists of different races and backgrounds to work with us and showcase their artworks. Chinese heritage and culture are not only for the Chinese community but for all Malaysians as well,” she said.

She added that Kwai Chai Hong has not only become a hotspot for artists, photographers and Instagrammers, but is quickly growing into a tourist attraction as well.

The ‘Live Wild and Prosper’ art installation at Kwai Chai Hong will be open to the public from Jan 14 to Feb 20, from 9am to 10pm daily. Admission is free. — Bernama