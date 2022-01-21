Jinep suggests Bidayuh community in Miri have own community leaders

MIRI (Jan 21): The Bidayuh community in Miri needs to have their own Ketua Kampung as well as Penghulu, in view of their growing population and being far from their village of origin.

According to Department of Statistics, in 2018, there were some 4,800 Bidayuh in Miri Division and about 4,300 of them were mainly in the urban and sub-urban areas of Miri City Council (MCC).

In view of that, it is appropriate that the Bidayuh community here have their own community leader, who they can turn to when they face problems concerning their ‘adat’ and culture, said Assistant Minister for Transport II, Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

“In Bau, we also have a big number of Bidayuh living in residential areas that do not have Ketua Kaum or Penghulu. When they have issues related to their community, they can go back to their kampung of origin to resolve the matter. But that’s okay, because their kampungs are near, but it’s not the same in Miri.

“In Miri, if you face such problem, you don’t have any Ketua Masyarakat or Ketua Kaum. But it is not difficult to create one or two,” he said.

Jinep pointed this out in his address at a get-together dinner organised for him and the Bidayuh community here by the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Miri on Wednesday night.

Also attending the dinner were State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN) deputy director Datuk Clarence Rorote Sagan, DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, DBNA Miri chairman Captain Bernard Idit as well as DBNA Miri past chairmen George Sikien and Romionson Midun.

Jinep disclosed that a Bidayuh Penghulu was recently approved for Bau town area and there should be no reason not to have one for Miri as well.

“I don’t see any reason why we cannot have one Penghulu in Miri area. We have done that in Bau. Of course, Ketua Kaum will go by jurisdiction in the area.

“The moment you have at least 30 to 40 houses registered as Bidayuh in that particular area, and if that area has been gazetted as a kampung, you can automatically be a Ketua Kampung. For those staying in housing areas, then you can have a Penghulu,” he added.

He then requested DBNA Miri to update him on their application for a Ketua Kampung for Kampung Bidayuh Lusut here, so that he can pursue it to get the Ketua Kampung officially appointed.

“But of course one thing, to create a Ketua Kampung, you have to be with the government of the day.

“For a local YB to endorse (the application) you must show that you (Ketua Kampung) are a voter in the area. If you still have problem after that, then that is where we will assist you,” he said.

Commenting on DBNA Miri, Jinep said he was happy to see the association doing numerous events and programmes to help and unite the Bidayuh community here.

“I’m thankful that the Bidayuh here are able to communicate swiftly with one another during this digital era. For example, they took only about three days to organise tonight’s dinner.

“This tells us, wherever the Bidayuh are, they are capable of doing anything to lift up the community,” he said.

He also reminded them to remain with the government of the day to ensure more progress and developments can be brought to their areas.

“This is something we look forward to and we need to work together with the government of the day. You see something that is improving and moving forward towards us, that is something we can use to improve our community

“Our politics of the day is more towards openness and transparency with diplomacy. As politicians, we can accept constructive criticism but don’t attack us personally, that can be very bad, we are human beings.

“All the constructive criticisms we have picked up from the public, we use for the betterment of the community,” he emphasised.

At the dinner, Jinep announced an allocation of RM10,000 for DBNA Miri and RM3,000 for Kelab Kebudyaan dan Kesenian Bidayuh Miri.