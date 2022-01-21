JKR: Security service planned for Sarawak’s ferry terminals to implement SOPs

SAMARAHAN (Jan 21): The Public Works Department (JKR) is planning to hire a security service company to help implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all its 12 ferry terminals state-wide, said JKR Sarawak deputy director Richard Tajan.

He said this is necessary to ensure the public observe safety procedures when using ferries.

“Besides queue jumping, another of our grave concerns is the reluctance among ferry users to use the life jackets provided when they are on board.

“The reason they usually give is they do not like the idea the jackets are commonly shared or are dirty. But the fact is they are always frequently sanitised by our workers,” he said when briefing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah on ferry operation at Triso and Saribas ferry terminals yesterday.

He suggested the public could choose to bring their own life jackets or buy one costing RM35 at the ferry.

“Then again we face another problem of missing jackets. A ferry operator had estimated he lost about 200 jackets per month.

“We hope by getting the service of the security company we can put an end to or minimise all these problems,” he said.

Richard said JKR also proposed the creation of restricted ferry operation zones to stop local fishermen from positioning themselves too close to the ferry’s route.

“We are not trying to stop them from fishing but they must follow the rules. Public safety when using any ferry can be compromised and we certainly do not want this to happen.

“JKR hopes for this ferry operation zone to be gazetted in order to come into effect. But before we do this, we will engage the fishermen, the area elected representatives and community leaders in dialogues,” he said.

Uggah called on ferry users in the state to adhere to the SOPs for their own safety.

He said using life jackets may seem trivial but is actually very important and necessary.

“The public too, with the exception of emergency vehicles with the siren or emergency light switched on, like the ambulance, the Fire and Rescue Department, police, and the Civil Defence Force (APM), are not allow to jump queue.

“No one is allowed to park their vehicle on the ferry ramp,” he added.

Also present was Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development II (Port Development) Datuk Majang Renggi.