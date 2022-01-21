Justin’s resignation disappoints Tawau DAP

TAWAU (Jan 21): Disappointed with Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong Yung Bin’s decision to quit DAP, Tawau DAPSY chief Thien Ee Hang promises to continue the party’s spirit in Tawau.

Thien apologized to the voters of Sri Tanjong and he was extremely surprised and disappointed with Justin’s resignation from the party.

“In the last state election, the voters of Sri Tanjong once again gave strong support and trust to the DAP, hoping that the young candidate Justin will usher in a new political phenomenon and speak out for Sri Tanjong,” he said.

“Unfortunately, now he chooses to betray the trust of the party, as well as the mandate given by the people in the state election.

“After Justin won the election, he had been working hard to advocate the new politics for youths, but now he has gone the opposite way, setting a bad example for many passionate young people,” he said.

Thien added that Sri Tanjong was the first Rocket to rise in Sabah, becoming the DAP’s first state seat to make a breakthrough in 2008.

“Although then previous Sri Tanjong assemblyman Datuk Jimmy Wong had left the party after his retirement, but he still won the warm cheers of the people of Tawau at that time.

“This is because he did not give up his principles after winning the election, he stood firm with the people when the opposition party was in the most difficult condition, and was loyal to the voters and DAP.”

Thien also pointed out that after the 2015 party election, although Jimmy could not be re-elected as state chairman, he did not quit the party because of this.

He said that Justin’s reason for quitting the party was extremely absurd, because he was elected to the state party committee with the highest votes in last year’s party elections, and won the recognition and trust of grassroots party members.

“Jimmy still sticks to his post after losing the party election, while Justin was elected with the highest votes but betrays the support from party members which is an extremely shameful behavior”

Thien said that although he regretted with what Justin had done, DAP Tawau would continue to work hard, stand with the people of Tawau, and promised to regroup and start again in the near future.

He stressed that the DAP Tawau will continue to carry on the spirit of Rocket to build a Malaysian Malaysia that truly belongs to every Malaysian.

He also severely condemned all attempts to breach personal party-hopping behavior, and believed that these were just self-deceiving remarks.

“When Justin quit the party, he was already betraying the people’s beliefs in the state election in 2020, hurting Sabah’s democratic system and insulting the spirit of democracy.”

Thien also called on more Tawau youths who are passionate about politics to join DAP Tawau and work together to serve their beloved homeland.