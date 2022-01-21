Longines ushers in Year of the Tiger with ‘The Moment of Love’ short films

KUCHING (Jan 21): Swiss watchmaking company Longines has launched its Chinese New Year short films collectively titled ‘The Moment of Love’ to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

The three short films, which star Longines ‘Ambassadors of Elegance’ Eddie Peng Yu-Yan, Zhao Liying, and Dong Si Cheng or more popularly known by his stage name WINWIN, depict kinship, friendship, inspiration and love in this story of reunion.

In tandem with the launch, Longines has identified the Longines Elegant Collection and the Longines Master Collection as the perfect gifts of time to convey the best wishes this Chinese New Year and to usher in the moments of reunion.

Peng is featured in the first short film titled ‘Anticipation’, which opens with a surprise party of friends giving each other red packets; toasting to celebrate and looking forward to wonderful moments of reunion.

The Longines Elegant Collection gold watches bear witness to the joyous festive moments. Powered by a mechanical movement, these watches pair rose gold cases with rose gold straps for a gleaming impression, bringing out an elegant liveliness befitting of the Lunar New Year.

A white matte dial embellished with classic Roman numeral hour markers complements the gold strap to enhance the style of a gentleman all geared up for the elegant start of a new year.

This collection is also featured in the short film ‘Together’ starring Zhao. The film highlights the power of companionship depicting the wonderful time she spent with her pet.

Matching this theme is the Longines Elegant Collection with its simple yet elegant design.

The combination of stainless steel and rose gold adds a touch of vitality while the white mother-of-pearl dial pairs with diamond bezel and hour markers to impart a gentle sheen to time-telling.

The third short film, titled ‘Tenderness’ and starring WINWIN, is a story of family reunion which communicates the message that companionship is the best gift of all.

The Longines Master Collection, with its classical elegance and technical excellence, is perfect for such treasured moments.

The moon-phase complication at 6 o’clock tracks the general lunar transition while the sun-ray blue dial, with its understated elegance, is likened to the unspoken yet committed care and company among family members.