Malaysia logs 22 new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 31,853

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): Twenty-two more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 31,853.

Five of the latest deaths were recorded as happening before the patients reached hospitals.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 17 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Pahang with 10 deaths per one million people and Melaka with nine cases per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at five per one million people.

Nine states recorded lower averages: Perlis, Sabah, Johor, Kedah and Perak (four each), and Kuala Lumpur (two).

Sarawak, Labuan, and Putrajaya were the only states or Federal Territory that recorded zero deaths.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (65.1 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 34.9 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 3,764 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 796 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 391 cases new cases, Kelantan (349), Sabah (256), Pahang (238), Kedah (231), Penang (219), Kuala Lumpur (202), Negeri Sembilan (180), Melaka (159), Perak (118), and Terengganu (60).

Putrajaya recorded 17 cases, Sarawak (16), Perlis (11), and Labuan (one).

The total number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,820,927. — Malay Mail