Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases breach 4,000-mark

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): Covid-19 infections breached the 4,000-mark for the first time this year after the Ministry of Health logged 4,046 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The last time Malaysia recorded daily Covid-19 cases above the 4,000-mark was on December 18 after recording 4,083 infections that day.

The latest figure represents an increase of 282 cases from the 3,764 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,824,973. — Malay Mail

