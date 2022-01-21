Matrade to strengthen support in helping Sarawak’s trade recovery

KUCHING (January 21): The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is looking to enhance its support of Sarawak’s journey in recovering its trade market by strengthening its engagement with exporters here via its trade programmes and trade promotion activities.

While the past few years have been difficult due to the various lockdowns and border closures, Matrade continued its engagement with local entrepreneurs and exporters through implementing programmes such as eBizMatch, eBizLink, Virtual eNational Export Day, Virtual Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) exhibition and other trade and export-related webinars.

Matrade’s cross-border e-commerce programme, eTrade, has also so far assisted 45 Sarawakian exporters since its inception in 2014.

To date, according to Matrade, a total of 553 Sarawak companies have registered with the corporation as members, of which 257 of them are active members.

“Matrade looks forward to undertaking more engagement and collaboration with the Sarawak state government through Ministry of International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred).

“We hope that there will be more entrepreneurs in Sarawak who will venture into international markets while existing exporters continue to be able to expand their global footprints.

“If you involve yourself in the export market, you’re not only helping your own company but many other industries will benefit from your company being involved in the export market.

“The whole supply-chain will benefit from this including the community, employment and many more,” Matrade (Exporters Development) deputy chief executive officer Abu Bakar Yusof shared during a briefing with members of the media yesterday.

For companies new to the export market, Matrade has three intensive programmes to strengthen the readiness of SMEs, namely, the Women Exporters Development Programme (WEDP), Youth Exporters Development Programme (YEDP), and Bumiputera Exporter’s Development Programme (BEDP).

These programmes provide export support facilities, each specifically tailored to boost export learning and performance of three specialised population groups which are women, youths and Bumiputera.

Aside from that, Matrade is also introducing its new programme; the GlobPreneur Programme, which is an export acceleration hand-holding initiative to reduce the gap of exports and the number of SMEs exporters between leading exporting states.

GlobPreneur is an inclusive collboration programme with targeted states for export-ready SMEs.

According to Matrade, this customised programme is to address the gap in numbers of SME exporters among states. It is also to develop potential SMEs venturing into export activities.

To date, four companies from Sarawak have been selected to join the GlobPreneur programme and these companies include Kit Hin Company Sdn Bhd (coconut food-based products), Sixteen Twentynine Sdn Bhd (frozen food), Leaves Food Industries Sdn Bhd (beverages), and SE Micro Engineering Sdn Bhd (precision parts).

Aside from that, Abu Bakar also shared that Matrade is looking to host the Sarawak Export Day with the state government sometime this year. It is also looking to enhance its engagement with Sarawak’s government to host boot camps to educate businesses here on the export market and how to be ready to export.

In terms of financial support, Matrade also offers its Market Development Grant (MDG). In 2021, a total of RM455,653 MDG was disbursed to 11 Sarawakian companies to support their promotion activities.

Matrade is also working with several financial institutions to ensure that exporters and businesses here continue to get the financial support they need to market their products overseas.

All in, Abu Bakar ensured that Matrade has a long-term plan to support Sarawak’s export market with its various outreach programmes.