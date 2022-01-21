McDonald’s Malaysia recognised as Best of the Best Employer

KUCHING (January 21): McDonald’s Malaysia was recently awarded two prestigious Human Resource awards, including Best of the Best Employer Award 2021 and Best Employer Award 2021 by Kincentric.

This marks the first time the quick service restaurant was accorded Kincentric’s Best of the Best Employer Award, which is given to organisations that are able to stand out as a model organisation in terms of their people practices as well as continuous business growth.

Additionally, this is also the seventh time McDonald’s has received the Best Employer Award.

The awards are a testament to McDonald’s continuous commitment and efforts in cultivating talents while ensuring that the necessary training as well as skills development programmes are provided.

The company strives to elevate each person to excel in their career paths while growing as an individual to be a contributing member of the society.

“We dedicate these awards to our employees for making McDonald’s a great workplace with their relentless dedication to our customers and communities, despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In line with our company’s mission of feeding and fostering communities, it’s important that we also nurture our own people by creating an environment that allows them to grow and make an impact not just within the organisation, but beyond,” said managing director and local operating partner of McDonald’s Malaysia, Azmir Jaafar.

At McDonald’s, employees are continuously engaged through the company’s Employee Value Proposition (EVP), which focuses on treating employees as an extended family and the company helps them to be on the path to exceptional careers.

This is strongly supported by its strategic career planning initiatives and programmes to assist each individual to grow and fulfil a satisfying, lifelong career for themselves.

The company is committed to providing growth and career opportunities to the communities that they operate in, as well as to deliver a conducive work environment for its employees’ success.

Of the training and skills development programmes that the company offers, McDonald’s Vocational Apprentice Program under the National Dual Training System (SLDN), in collaboration with the Department of Skills Development and Ministry of Human Resources, helps youth to build a meaningful career beyond an “over-the-counter” job.

This 18-month industry-oriented training programme comprises of 70 per cent practical training and 30 percent theoretical lessons. Participants are fully sponsored to be part of the programme, and to date McDonald’s Malaysia has trained more than 3,500 youths.

A majority of the youth that have completed the programme are now employed by McDonald’s as Crew Trainers, with some already moving up the career ladder to become Crew Leaders and Restaurant Managers.

“Our SLDN programme serves to grow talents and prepare youth for the nation’s workforce. We’re proud to provide them a platform where they can gain the necessary skills and training to reach their highest potential. Our main focus will always be our people and the talents as they are the backbone of the company. The success of McDonald’s would not be possible without them,” Azmir added.

McDonald’s Malaysia has invested more than RM20 million in 2021 to drive its human capital development initiatives. The company currently employs more than 15,000 employees in 318 restaurants across the country, with plans to hire more Malaysians as it continues to expand its restaurant footprint.