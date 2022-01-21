National Task Force delegation pays courtesy call on CM

KUCHING (Jan 21): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from the National Task Force delegation at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Led by NTF commander Vice-Admiral Dato Aris Adi Tan Abdullah, the delegation’s visit was to discuss cooperation between NTF and the state government on the implementation of Op Benteng as well as on security aspects at Sarawak’s borders.

During the courtesy call, former Malaysian Third Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Dato Azhar Ahmad, who was transferred to NTF as its chief of Administrative Staff and Logistics on Nov 2 last year, presented a souvenir to the chief minister as a token of his appreciation.

NTF was established on May 6, 2020 to strengthen border controls and prevent the entry of illegal immigrants to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Also present were National Security Council Sarawak security director Sophian Isswandy Ismail, NTF Operations Staff chief DCP Mohd Yusoff Mamat and NTF J2 Division assistant chief of Staff Brigadier General Dzeidee Schaff Jamaluddin.