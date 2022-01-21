New artistic incarnation for former KMC building

KUCHING (Jan 21): The former KMC building in front of the Central Police Station here will be turned into an art gallery to showcase masterpieces, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the Sarawak government has agreed to relocate the State Museum Department, which is currently occupying the building.

“Presently, the place (building) is occupied by the Museum Department. The Museum Department will be (relocated to) at the new museum, which will be officiated before middle of the year,” he told a media conference after launching the Largest Sarawak Themed Mural Painting at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

Given the strategic location of the building, he said visitors who go to old and new museums in the city centre could drop by the upcoming art gallery as well.

“It will also be good news for art lovers, as the art gallery will be a place for them to showcase their art works, as well as for them to sell their paintings,” he added.

Abdul Karim said he hoped the handover of the building would be done this year.