Newly-listed Coraza to ride on semiconductor upcycle

KUCHING (January 21): Integrated engineering supporting services provider Coraza Integrated Technology Berhad (Coraza) is set to ride on the Semiconductor boom as there are no signs of a slowdown in spending or expansion by its customers, despite the uncertainties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coraza managing director Lim Teik Hoe believes that Covid-19 is going to have a positive impact on the Semiconductor industry in the long run, with the

push towards digitalisation and the adoption of new technologies.

“As the backbone of all electronic products, semiconductors will be one of the most important sectors, in which technology is expected to play a much greater role than

before. Right now, the industry is experiencing an unprecedented boom.

“Coraza provides integrated engineering support to its customers, many of whom are large multi-national corporations who are market leaders in their respective field and from high growth industries such as semiconductor, instrumentation, life science and medical devices, telecommunications, aerospace, and electrical and electronics.

“Over the last two years, the company has seen increasing enquiries and orders from its existing and potential customers across all market sectors, especially the

Semiconductor sector, both locally and from their global headquarters,” he added.

Coraza is principally involved in the fabrication of sheet metal and precision machined components, as well as the provision of related services such as design and

development and value-added sub-module assembly services.

On the company’s prospects, Lim said Coraza has planned to double its manufacturing floor space to meet the growing demand for its services.

The Company will first extend its existing factory to house new machines. The extension is expected to be completed by this month.

Apart from the extension, Coraza intends to construct a new factory adjacent to its existing factory in Nibong Tebal, Penang to expand its production capability and capabilities, and enable the Company to provide new services (provision of finishing services) to customers in the future.

The construction of the new factory will be carried out in three phases, and is targeted to be completed by December 2023.

In conjunction with the construction of the new factory, Coraza plans to purchase new machineries over the next three years for both its existing and new factory.

“The additional laser, turret and bending machines, which have more advanced functions, will increase Coraza’s sheet metal fabrication capacity by 25 per cent. On the other hand, the new finishing line will allow it to get the process done in-house as it was previously outsourced.

“The investment into aerospace is a strategy to enhance Coraza’s capabilities in meeting aerospace engineering and quality standards, which are higher than those of

other industry segments. This serves as a competitive advantage for the Company to engage customers, even for the non-aerospace industry segments.

“Looking ahead, we are positive of our prospects as we continue to strengthen our competencies and competitiveness across the core business segments we operate

in,” he further added.

Under the listing exercise, Coraza has raised RM33.0 million from its Public Issue of 117.8 million new shares at an issue price of RM0.28 per share.

The listing also includes an offer for sale of 21.4 million existing shares to selected investors by way of private placement.

Based on the enlarged share capital of 428.3 million shares, Coraza’s market capitalisation upon listing would be RM119.9 million.

M&A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO exercise.