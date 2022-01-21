Ongkili: Swift aid for flood victims due to close rapport

KOTA MARUDU (Jan 21): Swift disbursement of financial assistance and other aid for flood victims here is a result of close rapport between the Sabah and Federal Governments.

Minister in the Prime MInister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili in disclosing this, said that it is vital to maintain a good relationship with the Federal Government to ensure the people’s plights are heard.

“In flood and disaster management, the Federal Government has the supreme power, in terms of services and financial aid disbursement through the relevant agencies. Over here, the RM1,000 cash aid for each household is disbursed just within three weeks,” he said during the aid presentation programme at the Kota Marudu Community Hall, on Friday.

A total of 1,161 households were affected by the recent flood, of which 332 have been presented with financial assistance, while the remainder of 829 received theirs yesterday.

Ongkili added that about RM1.4 billion had been allocated by the government to alleviate the flood victims’ burden due to the recent floods in six states, including Sabah, of which a household could receive between RM10,000 to RM61,000, depending on the severity of their losses incurred.

Other than the compassionate cash assistance, the government also offers each victim other aids such as a cash voucher of RM500 for the purchase of electrical appliances; 50 percent discount on Proton and Perodua vehicles’ spare parts, while other companies offer free car towing services and a discount of at least 25 per cent on spare parts and repair fees at registered service centres; RM1,000 voucher for repair or purchase to replace private vehicles that have suffered total damage; cash aid of up to RM5,000 for house repair, and for each victim whose house was totally destroyed, the government would help cover the cost up to RM56,000 to build a new one.

The Kota Marudu Member of Parliament said in the case of opposition Selangor, their inexperience in managing disasters such as floods and absence of close working relationship with the Federal Government compounded mismanagement of the flood disaster.

“Whether the state government is financially strong, but without experience in managing disasters, you will still need to work with federal government agencies to ensure the people’s needs are covered.

“That is why it is important for a close rapport between the state and federal governments. And in Sabah, we are lucky that the Gabungan Bersatu Sabah government is able to communicate well with the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he said.

On another development, Ongkili stressed that the District Office here has estimated some RM46 million in total damages caused by the recent flood, of which the government has approved to allocate RM24 million for repair works.

“The remainder is still pending and will be approved upon re-verification by the relevant agencies,” he said.