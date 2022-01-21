Open barrage to discharge excess water, Chong tells SRB

KUCHING (Jan 21): DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is urging Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) to open the gates of the Sarawak River Barrage to discharge excess water from the Sarawak River.

He said he has forwarded the urgent request to the board after being informed of the high water level at the Sarawak River yesterday.

“According to observations from shopkeepers and residents in and around Main Bazaar and Kuching Central Business District, the water level at Sarawak River today (Jan 20) is exceptionally high.

“Given the regular pattern of heavy downpour every evening these last few weeks, residents and shopkeepers of the area have called up requesting for the Sarawak River Barrage Management team to act quickly so as to avoid possible floods in the area,” he said in a statement.

The Padungan assemblyman hoped SRB could keep a watchful eye on the river water level.

“We do not want a repeat of the 2003 and 2004 severe floods in Kuching.

“As the Meteorology Department has forewarned about the continuous rains for the whole week, the board management of Sarawak River Barrage should constantly keep a vigilant lookout to keep the water level low so that there is excess capacity to contain more rain water in case of heavy downpour coinciding with high tide.

“Do not wait for the flood to occur then act,” he said.