Over 230,000 adults in Malaysia received Covid-19 booster shot yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): A total of 230,020 adults in Malaysia received the Covid-19 booster dose yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of booster doses administered to the adult population in the country to 10,235,759 or 43.7 per cent of the group.

According to the Health Ministry’s (MoH) CovidNow portal, a total of 22,913,483 or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination, while 23,191,008 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,778,389 individuals or 88.3 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,863,086 individuals or 91 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The daily statistics also showed that a total of 234,983 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, which included 1,641 as first dose and 3,322 as second dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 61,778,396.

Meanwhile, according to the MoH’s Github portal, 22 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday with Selangor recording seven cases, Perak (three cases), two cases each in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Terengganu, while Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, and Sarawak had one case each. — Bernama