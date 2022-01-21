Proposal to officially register GRS gets Bersatu Sabah Srikandi’s backing

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): The Srikandi wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) fully supports the proposal to register Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as an official coalition.

Srikandi chief Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the move would give stability to the government and the state’s political scene.

According to her, it would also help boost Sabah’s economy and development, therefore creating more job opportunities for the people.

“We have to understand that one of the most important factors in luring investors to Sabah is government stability. With the registration of GRS, investors would be more confident to invest in Sabah,” Azizah said in a statement today.

She was responding to Bersatu Sabah deputy chairman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun’s announcement that an ‘unofficial meeting’ had been held to discuss the matter.

Azizah called for the official registration to be done as soon as possible.

GRS was formed right before the Sabah snap election in 2020.

The coalition currently comprises of Barisan Nasional (Umno, MCA, MIC, and PBRS), Perikatan Nasional (Star, SAPP, Bersatu, and PAS) as well as PBS.

Recently, two other Bersatu Sabah leaders, namely Armada chief Fairuz Renddan and information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar, also made the same call.