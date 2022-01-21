Resignations cover-up – Poon

SANDAKAN (Jan 21): Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon has told two of its state representatives, who quit the party on Thursday night, to also resign as state assemblymen, saying that it was a mere cover-up before the Anti Hopping Bill is tabled and passed by Parliament this year.

Poon has expressed his disappointment over the resignation of Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and former senator Adrian Lasimbang from the party.

“I read with disappointment the resignation of two of our DAP YBs and a former senator of DAP in today’s portal news as well as in the local news .

“Despite the explanations and/or justification issued in their press statement regarding their resignation and unsavoury remarks of the party’s leadership and direction, the said YBs’ resignations are a mere cover-up before the Anti-hopping Bill is presented to and passed by Parliament in February and March 2022,” he claimed in a statement on Friday.

“I am mystified by their comment among others that ‘there is a lack of trust portrayed by the leadership in the State Committee, the State chairman in particular’. I have no idea what are they trying to insinuate?” said Poon.

He added that Wong had the highest votes from the delegates and stood as the DAP candidate for Sri Tanjong in the 16th General Election and was a first-time YB.

“We had our first State Committee meeting immediately after the State Convention on 21st November 2021 but he didn’t turn up and could not be reached despite repeated calls to him. That was very unbecoming of a YB and an elected member to the State committee and irresponsible towards members’ trust in him for putting him in the Sabah DAP State Committee. I had never rebuked or reprimanded him for whatever shortcomings he had. Instead I called to advise him of the correct approaches, if there are issues,” he said.

Poon also said that he went to Tawau to try to meet up with Wong and other DAP Tawau members to discuss issues and any shortcomings Wong had but was unsuccessful as he was frequently unavailable due to family dinners.

He added that they had also tried to meet up with Wong in Kota Kinabalu but was unsuccessful.

Poon said that he had always been courteous with Wong on both personal and party level and would take the calls from all the party’s YBs whenever they reached out to him.

As for Chong, Poon said that he had been with the party longer than him.

“He (Chong) contested in all State Conventions and failed to be elected to the State Committee every single time. Successful selections are the mandates given from the delegates. Now, who is to be blamed for not acquiring such mandate?” he said.

Poon also said that he felt it was the proposed Anti-hopping Law that resulted in their action.

He reminded that it was an abuse of the people’s mandate for any elected YB of a political party to resign from that party to become independent YB or for joining another political party subsequently.

Poon also said that the honourable thing to do for an elected YB was to resign if he was so unhappy.

“I had shared my plans to our State Committee to tour Sabah on a regular basis in coming years in our second meeting so we may build relationship and recruit more members and sharing visions. All YBs had been invited to join in. Shouldn’t this be one of the ways forward to enhance our strength? Maybe this kind of work will become too much for them to handle.

“Meanwhile I urge all supporters and members to remain calm. We will certainly rebuild our two constituencies with our members. We will continue to provide services to the respective local communities notwithstanding,” he said.

Wong, Chong and Adrian announced their resignation on Thursday night and they would remain independent despite speculations they will be joining Warisan.

Their resignation follows that of Wong’s father Jimmy Wong, a party veteran and former party consultant who said he was disillusioned by the new leadership and the election which had left out prominent Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin and Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, besides Chong and Adrian.

Poon had denied any factions and said it was the decision of the delegates, urging Jimmy to return to the party.