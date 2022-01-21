Sarawak to enter Malaysia Book of Records with 181-metre mural

KUCHING (Jan 21): Sarawak is set enter the Malaysia Book of Records again with the completion a 181-metre mural by talented student artists, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the mural, expected to be completed by May, will be a work of art Sarawakians can be proud of.

“The 181-metre structure, to be painted by talented student artists, will be themed around Sarawak’s five ‘More to Discover’ elements which are culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals (CANFF).

“The event will witness Sarawak’s industry players collaborating with local youths and students to attempt a record in the Malaysia Book of Records for the Largest Sarawak Themed Mural Painting,” he said when launching the mural at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today.

He said the mural will celebrate Sarawak’s beauty in ethnic diversity, which he believes play an influential role in developing cultural and heritage legacies.

Abdul Karim said a showcase for the mural will be held at BCCK from May 21 to June 4.

He pledged that the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts would continue to support the local art community.

“Studies have shown that art plays a significant role in society, allowing people from all walks of life to express and communicate through images, sounds, and stories.

“Art has an exceptional role in Sarawak’s society. We are renowned for our traditional art and only recently, following World War II, have we embraced artistic painting in its modern form as a prevalent expression of art,” he said.

Abdul Karim said murals are a powerful language of cultural arts as an outlet for social connection that tells the community’s stories.

He cited the East Side Gallery in Berlin where the German government has left a stretch of the Berlin Wall standing.

Among those present were Assistant Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister (Creative Industry and Performing Arts) Datuk Snowdan Lawan and organising chairman Michael Yii.