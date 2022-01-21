SDDMC, agencies conduct trial run for water assets in preparation for floods

KUCHING (Jan 21): Serian Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) has identified 19 flood-prone areas in the division and has prepared 47 flood evacuation centres to be activated in the event of possible floods.

Serian Resident Tuah Suni, who heads the committee said around 1,300 people from these areas are expected to be affected.

“They are advised to cooperate with the relevant agencies should there be a need for them to be evacuated to the flood evacuation centre.

“Once there, they must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and to prevent creating another cluster,” he said.

Tuah, along with SDDMC, had recently participated in the trial run for water assets at Batang Sadong River.

Agencies involved in the trial run were the Serian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM), the 10th Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment, Serian District Police and the District Office.