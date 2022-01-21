SDMC: Sarawak logs 14 Covid-19 cases today, one in Category 4

LAWAS (Jan 21): Sarawak recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases today, with 13 in Categories 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), and one in Category 4 with lung infections and requiring oxygen support.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, Sibu topped the list with seven cases today, followed by Bintulu and Selangau with two cases each, and Kuching, Kapit and Limbang with one case each.

The latest figures brought the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak to 252,674.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police have issued 13 compounds for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) today, all in Kuching.

Eleven were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code, one for not wearing a face mask, and one was issued to a premises for failing to provide hand sanitisers for its customers.