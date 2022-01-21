Senior citizen pays respects to massacred family every year

PETAGAS (Jan 21): Abdul Rahim Nazal, 81, has been faithfully coming to the Petagas War Memorial park to remember the fallen members of his family who served as members of the resistance movement and were massacred by the Japanese armed forces during the Second World War.

“I come here every year as a show of respect to my father, my grandfather, my brother, my relatives, all of whom were executed for taking part in the guerrilla movement,” he said.

Abdul Rahim added that he even came for the two subsequent years during the height of the pandemic but found the memorial park empty during the anniversary.

He noticed less crowd in this year’s memorial service as well.

A total of 324 members of the movement perished at the park on January 21, 1944, executed by the Japanese forces for their involvement in the Jesselton Revolt.

Abdul Rahim said that his eldest brother was probably 18 years old then as anyone younger would not have been recruited as member.

Prior to leaving his house to come to the park, Abdul Rahim said he cried because he had never met his father nor his mother, all of whom died during the Second World War.

“Fortunately, there is one picture of my father. But I have nothing of my mother. I don’t even know her name since I was only two years old when it happened,” he said to reporters.

All he knew, he said, was that his mother left with his aunt to live in Kampung Ulu Kimanis where she eventually died of a broken heart pining for her husband and her children.

Possibly adding to her difficulty was the lack of food at that time, he said.

“I guess I was, by then, an orphan. And so, I was raised by my older sister,” said Abdul Rahim who has been blessed with nine children and 35 grandchildren.

Abdul Rahim said that he was the only one left of his siblings after the death of his remaining older brother and older sister several years earlier.

The memorial service has been conducted yearly by the Sabah government to remember the victims of war in Petagas and their contribution towards protecting the sovereignty of the nation, except for last year due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor was represented by Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Ellron Angin.