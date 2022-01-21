SESB customers to get 2.5 pct annual interest rebate on electricity deposit paid

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) customers shall receive a yearly interest rebate amounting to 2.5 per cent of the electricity deposit paid.

The interest is provided for under the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

SESB chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid said the rebate totalling RM8.7 million will be credited directly into the electricity bills of customers this month and next month.

The rebate would involve 609,869 users in Sabah and the Federal Territory Labuan.

The deposit is imposed as security against damage or to settle outstanding debts when customers terminate their supply contract, which is in line with Regulation 5(5) Licensee Supply Regulations 1990.

It is calculated as the equivalent of two months of electricity usage based on the average of the last six months and reviewed every six months.

Abdul Nasser also explained that an additional security deposit would only be imposed if there is an increase in electricity use on average for six months compared to the existing deposit.

However if the average use is less than the deposit, then it can be refunded to the customer based on their request through electricity bill rebates, he added.