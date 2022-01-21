Sexegenarian rear-ends three-tonne lorry in Sook

SOOK (Jan 21): A senior citizen sustained injuries after he crashed his saloon car into the rear of a three-tonne lorry laden with oil palm fresh fruit bunches here yesterday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Sook fire station went to the location upon receiving a distress call at 6.05pm.

“The victim, age 66, suffered injuries and was given treatment by EMRS (Emergency Medical Rescue Services) personnel at the scene.

“The victim was then taken to hospital for further treatment,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the driver of the lorry was unhurt in the incident.

Bomba ended its operation at 6.50pm.