Student who fell from upper floor of dilapidated school in Baram escapes with minor injuries

MIRI (Jan 21): A primary school student was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after falling from the verandah of a dilapidated school block in SK Long Bemang in Baram yesterday.

Teachers immediately rushed the female student to the Miri Hospital following the accident, where she allegedly slipped before falling from the upper floor onto the muddy ground below during the morning session.

A teacher found her laying on her back on the ground after the fall.

Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, when contacted, said the SK Long Bemang incident was unfortunate but he was relieved that the student was safe.

“She did not suffer any serious injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Sagah said the government has already planned to rebuild SK Long Bemang, and the project has been approved under the Projek Sekolah Daif where over RM1 billion has been allocated for Sarawak to fix its dilapidated schools.

The construction project to rebuild SK Long Bemang at the cost of RM6 million was tendered out in 2021 but there were no takers.

“As there were no successful bidders, it was proposed to be called for re-tender in February 2022,” he said.

Sagah said his ministry placed safety of students, teachers and staff as top priority, and all appropriate steps should be taken by school authorities to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan state assemblyman Dennis Ngau today said the student has been discharged from the hospital after doctors found no serious injuries on her during the medical examination.

The Baram Education Department is working with the villagers to identify a new site on higher ground to avoid the constant floods affecting the current location of the school, he said.

Following the incident being viralled on several social media accounts, Dennis had contacted the school’s headmaster and was told that there was no serious visible damage to the wooden structure of the school building, but a loose plank or nail might have caused the incident.

Dennis said repairs have been carried out, and the rotten planks and walls have all been replaced recently.

He also allocated another RM10,000 in Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds to the school’s Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) to carry out further repairs if needed to make the school safer for the teachers and students.

The headmaster has been instructed to use the allocation to purchase timber and other materials for immediate repairs which will be undertaken on gotong-royong spirit by teachers and the local community, he said.