Three former Sabah DAP leaders to remain independent

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): The three Sabah DAP leaders who quit on Thursday will remain independent.

Adrian Lasimbang said on Friday that he, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and Justin Wong (Sri Tanjong) have not decided to join Warisan and would remain independent.

There were speculations that the three will join Warisan during its Unity Night today.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is expected to announce the names of some known Peninsula Malaysian politicians to join its ranks at the gathering.

Adrian, a former senator, said the main reason they decided to leave DAP was because of

state chairman Datuk Frankie Poon’s ineffective leadership.

Adrian also attributed the party’s “Godfather-style” management favours patronage over inclusiveness for the resignation.

“We made this decision after (considering) the situation of leadership … DAP in Sabah has lost its direction and ability to fight for issues that are important to the people of the state.

“We have lost faith in the state party leadership under the new chairman (Datuk Frankie Poon) who did not show any initiative to unite and strengthen DAP’s position, instead focusing only on the interests of key players and their followers,” he said.

He said an overhaul was needed to avoid manipulation of DAP branches and eradicate the “godfather” mentality to make the party more inclusive especially for the indigenous community to become members.

Adrian, who has been working for the party in the interior of Sabah’s Pensiangan area, said the existing party membership system was too difficult for rural communities to participate in.

“I joined (politics) because I want change and reform in the country’s administrative institutions and chose DAP as the basis for this struggle, especially in empowering the indigenous people of Malaysia, especially in Sabah.

“However, with the current state of Sabah DAP leadership, (there is no longer) space to implement this effectively.

“I have decided to devote my resources and time to continuing my struggle through NGOs and the civil society movement,” he added.

Adrian, whose sister Kapayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang remains with the party, thanked the top leadership who had given him the opportunity to learn and serve the community.

“I still believe that Pakatan Harapan has an important mission to bring about change in Malaysia.

“I sincerely hope the leadership can create a new formula and… work with all parties that want reform for Malaysia,” he added.

Adrian was appointed senator under the DAP ticket after the 2018 general election during the short-lived Warisan-PH rule in Sabah.

His work includes recognition for the introduction of home-made micro-hydro dams in rural Sabah via the Tonibung movement based in Penampang.

In a joint statement on Thursday night, Adrian, Chong and Wong announced their departure from Sabah DAP, citing they no longer trust the newly elected state chapter committee.

Meanwhile, Wong said he would remain as an independent assemblyman.

The first time representative and son of the former Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Jimmy Wong, was the first to express his discontent over the new state chapter line-up.

Jimmy left Sabah DAP on November 22, as he was unhappy that Chong, Adrian, Jannie and Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin have been left out of the committee.