Tiang: RM30 mln approved to expand Jalan Ulu Sg Merah

SIBU (Jan 21): The federal government has approved a RM30 million budget to expand Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah here.

Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang confirmed this after a meeting with superintendent of Land and Survey Department here Mohamad Muazziz Othman yesterday.

He said work on the project, to be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan, would commence next year.

“The project is at the design stage at the moment and hopefully, works will commence in 2023,” he said in a statement.

Tiang, the Pelawan assemblyman, said the project would help solve the traffic congestion problem in the Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah area when completed.

“The length of the project is 2.17km; from Sungei Merah traffic light junction to Ulu Sungei Merah Lane 46 junction,” he added.

Tiang added the department was appealing to the government to increase the budget to RM38 million as the approved one is insufficient.