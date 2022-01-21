Uggah orders JKR, contractors to address project issues so schedules met

SAMARAHAN (Jan 21): The Public Works Department (JKR) and all contractors have been directed to ensure Sarawak’s major road and bridge projects are monitored closely to address any issues that may arise.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said more steps need to be taken by project monitoring consultants as well as JKR, especially in the early stages of construction.

“All necessary measures must be taken to ensure the construction schedules are to be followed.

“In the briefings given to me there are some issues which need to be addressed.

“I hope the JKR will address and closely monitor these projects do not develop or encounter any major problem,” he said after visiting several project construction sites.

They were the RM848 million Batang Lupar Bridge at Triso, RM385 million Batang Saribas Bridge 1 at Kuala Saribas, RM375 million Batang Saribas 2 Bridge near Pusa, and RM321 million Batang Rajang bridge (plus Pasi/Tanjung Manis/Sibu Roads) near Sarikei yesterday.

Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, was given detailed briefings on the progress of their construction by JKR officers and contractors concerned.

He was made to understand that the main issues were a shortage of workers and delays in getting specialised equipment from elsewhere.