Vaccinated Travel Lane planned between KK, Singapore

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): The Sabah Government welcomes the Federal Government’s decision to reopen ticket sales for the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Singapore.

As for Sabah, State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin revealed that the state is planning to do the same.

“I will ask the state cabinet to expedite the reopening of the VTL between Kota Kinabalu and Singapore,” Jafry told reporters when met during his ministry’s 2021 Excellent Service Award, here on Friday.

When asked for a specific date, Jafry said that the matter would be looked into ‘as soon as possible’.

He said the proposal would have to go through the state cabinet and the National Security Council (MKN).

Although the quota for the bus and flight tickets had been reduced by 50 per cent from what it was before, Jafry is grateful that the decision would at least help revive the tourism sector.

He said the move will pave the way for the reopening of Sabah’s borders for foreign tourists.

“This is important as Sabah’s tourism sector had been severely hit (by the Covid-19 pandemic) during the past two years,” Jafry added.

He said China as well as other European countries have been eagerly waiting for Sabah to reopen its borders.