With automatic voter registration, here’s how to check your details are on the electoral roll

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): With the gazette of the Undi18 Bill that allows all Malaysians aged 18 and above to vote, the electoral roll will automatically include the names of those who are eligible to cast ballots in the country’s elections.

There is no longer a need to go to the Election Commission office or register yourself at mobile booths. As of January 14 this year, Malaysians who were 18 years’ old and above as of Dec 31, 2021, should be automatically included in the electoral roll if they were not already registered.

Those turning 18 this year will be able to see their names within one month to six weeks later as the roll is updated on a monthly basis starting this year (compared to before when it was updated every quarter).

“Anyone, including those who are older than 18 years and are eligible to vote but have never registered are now automatically on the electoral roll,” said an Election Commission (EC) spokesman.

The updated list, called Supplementary Electoral Rolls, is now open for review for six months until July 13 and the names of 5,718,760 Malaysian citizens, aged 18 and above as of December 31, 2021, were automatically registered as new voters.

To ensure they are listed and eligible to vote in the next election, citizens aged 18 and above and anyone who is eligible voters can check their status with the Election Commission.

There four methods of review for the electoral rolls:

The first is via the EC’s web portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my — the easiest option from a laptop or computer. The main page offers the semak option on the dashboard where all you have to do is enter your MyKad number and verify you are not a bot.

Here, your name, MyKad number, basic address, state and federal constituency are listed. The voting constituency is based on their registered MyKad address so any changes will need to be applied for via the National Registration Department.

A second method would be via the mobile app MySPR Semak which you can download and follow instructions.

Thirdly, there is the official portal of the State Election offices at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

Finally, for those who prefer to speak to someone, they can call the EC hotline at 03-88927018.

If their names are not listed in the electoral roll, or if their names are listed but they would like to change constituencies or review their address, they can fill out Form C which is available online and in the respective state office.

“But the electoral roll will only show their names once they turn 18 years of age, and it may take between one month to six weeks for it to show up. This is because the process involves validating by the Attorney General’s Chambers among other SOPs,” said the EC.

If there is an objection to names of a voter who made a change to his constituency, one can do so by filling in Form D and presenting it at the relevant state election office. Each person they object to will cost RM10 to review.

Form C and Form D can be downloaded online at the link http://ppn.spr.gov.my where you select the state flag you are registered in and must be submitted to the state election commission office in the respective states during the DPT BLN12/2021 review period.

“To update their address, they have to ensure their details are updated with the National Registration Department. Then they can download the form manually and bring it, along with their IC to the nearest EC office,” said the spokesman.

“But if the voter is satisfied with the information, then there is nothing for them to do anymore but show up at the right place on polling day,” he said. — Malay Mail