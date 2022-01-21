Woman suffers hypothermia on Mt Kinabalu, carried down by rescuers

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): A woman had to be carried down from Mount Kinabalu by Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) after suffering from hypothermia on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Ranau fire station on the incident at 10am.

“The woman, a Malaysian, aged 24, suffered hypothermia at KM7.2 while coming down from Laban Rata.

“The Mosar team then ‘piggybacked’ her down until Panalaban, before she walked down the mountain herself to Timpohon Gate after she recovered and regained her strength,” said the spokesperson.

The woman did not need any medical assistance.

“After ensuring she was alright, Mosar team ended their operation at 3.10pm,” added the spokesperson.