7 children among 32 illegal immigrants detained by Immigration Dept in Putatan

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 22): A total of 32 illegal immigrants, including seven children, were detained by the Immigration Department in an operation in Putatan on Jan 19.

According to Sabah Immigration Department director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, the operation dubbed Ops Patuh Bersepadu was carried out at two illegal squatters area namely at Tanjung Dumpil and Pulau Meruntum between 10.55pm on Jan 19 to 2.55am on Jan 20.

She said the operation was conducted after the department received numerous reports of the presence of illegal immigrants in the area by members of the public.

“Some 124 people were initially rounded up by Immigration Department teams for documentation inspection and from the total, 32 others were detained for not having proper documents to be in the country.

“Among those detained were 14 men, 11 women and seven children,” she said, adding that those detained were aged between seven months and age 57.

She said all suspects were detained for investigation under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering Malaysia without valid pass.

“All detainees will undergo a health screening process including Covid-19 tests to ensure none of them are infected by the virus before we send them to the Immigration deportation centre for further action,” she said.