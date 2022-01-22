Abdul Karim expects GE15 to be held this year

KUCHING (Jan 22): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah predicts that the 15th general election will take place this year.

Looking at past events, he said the election would usually take place before the term of current Parliamentary ends.

“The government doesn’t wait until the term ends.

“I believe, if the situation is good enough for the ruling party to hold GE15, there is a great chance it will be held this year,” he said.

The Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said this when met by reporters at the thanksgiving and appreciation ceremony for the state election victory in Asajaya, held at Asajaya Sports Complex today.

Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang was among those present.

Abdul Karim’s prediction was also based on speculations that Johor will hold its state election after its State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is dissolved.

With Melaka and Sarawak already holding their state elections, he said for Johor to also hold its state election would involve high costs.

“When this happens, it is possible that the prime minister will deem it is time for GE15 to take place. If DUN can be dissolved, so can parliament,” he added.

If GE15 is held this year, he said that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would only had to reactivate its machinery and do what needed to be done to ensure victory.

He added that the machinery would bring victory to GPS in GE15 as it was the same machinery used by GPS to win last year’s state election.