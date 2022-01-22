Adhere to SOPs, stall operators at Kenyalang CNY bazaar told

KUCHING (Jan 22): Stall operators at the Kenyalang Chinese New Year bazaar have been urged to adhere to standard operating procedures issued by the authorities.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said that there were 156 stalls, comprising 93 outdoor stalls and another 63 stalls set up by commercial outlets, set up at this year’s bazaar — a decrease compared to previous years.

During a visit to the bazaar on Friday night, he asked the stall operators to give their cooperation in following the guidelines issued by the council.

“The visit today is to monitor the overall running of the bazaar. Although the number of stalls set up is less than half compared to previous years, the response by business operators towards the bazaar have been very encouraging,” he told reporters.

He added that over 180 applications to set up stalls at the bazaar were received by the council.

The Kenyalang Chinese New Year bazaar is being held from now until Jan 31.