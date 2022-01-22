APM Limbang braces for return of flood

LAWAS (Jan 22): Civil Defence Force (APM) Limbang is bracing for possible return of flood in several low-lying areas in the district following periodic rain this week.

Its officer Captain (PA) Sulaiman Salama said his personnel had been mobilised to monitor flood-prone areas in the district.

“So far, there is no report of casualties but we are always prepared to face any eventuality, including flood,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Several low-lying residential areas and villages in Limbang were flooded on Tuesday, including roads, which rendered an APM team patrolling the flood areas, trapped for over five hours as the roads were impassable.

“We had to mobilise a 5-tonne lorry to take us to the affected areas,” he said.

Poor drainage, and heavy rain that coincided with King tide have caused the flood in Limbang on Tuesday.

Among the affected areas were the main road leading to Limbang Hospital, downtown Limbang, Kpg Bunga Raya, Taman Damai and a road leading to Bukit Mas residential area.