BN will make comeback in Sabah – Kurup

PUTATAN (Jan 22): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup believes that Barisan Nasional (BN) will make a comeback in Sabah.

“We can see that because now they (the people) can see that only BN has the capability to take care of the people of Sabah. They are attracted.

“Moreover, BN’s achievement is incomparable (to other parties). It has been proven. And the people are attracted to this. Because during the general election, the opposition parties made many promises and were unable to fulfil them…this means that they have no plan to fulfil their manifesto but were merely fishing for support from the people,” he said when speaking to reporters on Saturday.

PBRS gained 3,032 new members from Tanjung Aru and Tanjung Keramat on Saturday with the submission of membership registration forms that were handed over to Kurup by N.24 Tanjung Keramat chief sponsor, Alex Among at the launching of the PBRS divisions for Tanjung Aru and Tanjung Keramat held at Platinum Hotel near here on Satuday.

Kurup also said the party’s support is increasing from merely 70,000 members before to over 100,000.

“This means that PBRS is becoming stronger, and I believe that the people are attracted to the struggle of PBRS together with BN and because of our consistent stance to fight for the people,” he said.

With regards to the two divisions newly set up, he said that both the divisions have already set up their respective committee members as well as Wanita (women) and Pemuda (youth) wings.

He added that as PBRS is a ‘friend’ of Umno, its machinery in Tanjung Keramat which was won by Umno during the last election, would support Umno.

“We will continue to work with our friend when the time for the general election arrives to ensure Tanjung Keramat remains under BN (Barisan Nasional),” he said.

He also said that the focus now was to grapple back the Tanjung Aru seat, which has fallen into Parti Warisan.

“And so, PBRS is working fast with friends in the BN and we are increasing our members at both divisions,” he said at the launching ceremony.

“We must often meet with the people. That is the recipe as a people’s representative. You must be humble and go and see them. Sometimes, when we go to the market, as I would do before in Sook, I would buy what they produce, and they like this very much. By doing this, we show that we care for them. And from there, we learn about their situation at the grassroot,” he said.

Kurup added that it is important to show the people that your struggle is genuine and is focused on them to ensure they will also excel one day.

He also reminded that PBRS is a multiracial party and under Article 6(1) of the PBRS constitution, it is said that those eligible to become members are Malaysians residing in Sabah who are 18 years old and above.

“We have seen this – that these people (18 years old) can become very important, so we amended our constitution in 2015 to allow youths 18 years old and above to join us,” he said.

Kurup added that PBRS has been around for nearly three decades (26 years).

“Our struggle has been like a water dropping on a rock. Although the droplet of water is small, but day after day, the drop of water will eventually create a hole in the stone,” he said.

“And that is why we must persevere and be steadfast with our beliefs.”

He also said that the division between the Kadazandusun and Murut people happened since 1967 when after the first general election, which was four years after Malaysia came into being, a Kiulu assemblyman did the ‘frog’ jump to join Usno from Tun Fuad Stephen’s party Sabah People’s United Front.

Kurup reminded that to bring about development, it is imperative for the people to stand together and be united since no one listens to a lone voice screaming for development and to defend the people. In other words, we can only become spectators.

“And so, let us put unity first and win the seats that we will contest later,” he said.

Also present at the launching ceremony were former Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ewon Ebin, former State Legislative Assembly member Datuk Wilfred Bumburing, PBRS Tanjung Aru division chief sponsor Addy Noran Sukiran and Jeffrey Nor Mohamad who is Putatan Umno division chief.