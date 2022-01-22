Chan, Jannie appointed into DAP state committee

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 22): DAP Sabah’s elected representatives, Chan Foong Hin, the Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu and Jannie Lasimbang, the State Assemblywoman for Kapayan, have been appointed into the party’s state committee.

DAP Sabah secretary Phoong Jin Tze said that the unanimous decision to co-opt Chan and Jannie was made at the State Committee’s emergency meeting on Friday night to discuss the latest political developments in Sabah.

Phoong said that Chan and Jannie will be given specific roles to play in the party’s leadership.

“Both of them will be invited to attend the next state committee meeting. We will further discuss about the specific arrangement with them so we will have a consensus together,” he said in a press statement.

DAP Sabah was rocked with the sudden resignation of its Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong, his Elopura counterpart Calvin Chong and its former senator Adrian Lasimbang on Thursday.

In a joint statement issued, Wong, Chong and Adrian said they were leaving the party with immediate effect and cited a lack of trust portrayed by the state leadership, particularly Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon.

The trio said they began their respective political careers by vouching for a better Sabah – greater autonomy, better infrastructure, greener space and more importantly a more inclusive society that transcends race and religion.

Justin’s father, Datuk Jimmy Wong, who is former Sabah DAP chairman, quit the party in November last year due to disappointment over the outcome of the state-level party election.

In Phoong’s statement yesterday, he said that DAP Sabah acknowledges that there are weaknesses and shortcomings within its leadership.

“The State Committee has discussed the matter thoroughly and we admit that the party has to focus and work harder to regain public confidence. At the same time, we must unite all grassroot members to overcome these difficult moments.

“There is a strong call for unity from not only party grassroot members but also our supporters,” he added.

According to him, while Malaysia and Sabah are still enduring the pandemic and the economy is recovering at such a slow rate, DAP Sabah believes that the party should focus on the people’s struggle in their daily lives and to stay firm to its principles and values.

“We are confident that by serving the people sincerely and working harder than before would help us rebuild back better and we will bounce back and reignite hope for Sabah and Malaysia.

“We have always been and will continue to be steadfast to safeguard the autonomy rights of Sabah as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

According to Phoong, DAP Sabah sincerely regrets the departure of its people’s representatives in both Sri Tanjong and Elopura.

“DAP Sabah will be appointing DAP coordinators to continue to serve the people of Sri Tanjong and Elopura and we reiterate our commitment to fight for the Orang Asal’s rights. I sincerely hope that Saudara Adrian Lasimbang will reconsider his resignation from DAP,” said Phoong.