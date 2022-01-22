CM: GRS govt supports all races in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 22): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government will continue to support all races in Sabah, including the Tionghua community to organise their respective cultural activities.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said that this was because the government adopts tolerance and encourages all ethnicities in Sabah to defend their own culture.

“For the past two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many programmes and events such as this carnival which is meaningful to the Tionghua community,” he said.

“We are grateful because this year we can organise the carnival in a peaceful situation. As the Chinese New Year celebration draws near, I would like to express my gratitude to the Tionghua community for their support to me and the State Government.

“I also hope that the Tionghua community in Sabah will continue to support and help us in developing Sabah,” he said when launching the Chinese New Year Carnival at Dataran Desaoka near here on Saturday night.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G.Kitingan; State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Hj Safar Bin Untong and the president of the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), Tan Sri T C Goh.

Hajiji said that the government will also ensure that development for all communities in Sabah take place fairly.

“This year, the government has channeled a total of RM48 million for vernacular and missionary schools as well as non-Islamic religious bodies in Sabah which is the biggest allocation ever approved,” he said.