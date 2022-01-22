Covid-19: 14 new cases in Sarawak today, one in Category 3

KUCHING (Jan 22): Sarawak logs 14 new Covid-19 cases today, with nine in Category 1 (asymptomatic), four in Category 2 (mild symptoms) and one in Category 3 with lung infections.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said Sibu topped the list with six cases, followed by Miri (3) and one each in Kuching, Samarahan, Meradong, Serian and Julau.

The latest figures brought the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak to 252,688.

Meanwhile, the committee said the police have issued nine compounds today for standard operating procedures (SOP) offences, all in Kuching.

Eight were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code and one for not wearing a face mask.

The total number of SOP compounds issued by the state police now stand at 12,991.