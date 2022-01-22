Covid-19: One more education cluster recorded in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 22): Sabah today recorded another Covid-19 cluster dubbed the Jalan Bypass Kologon Cluster in Ranau.

According to the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, the education cluster’s index case involved a 16-year-old female student from SMK Kundasang who started showing symptoms on Jan 17.

The State Health Department has since conducted tests on 70 individuals, of which six tested positive.

“All the patients are in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms) and have been isolated for further treatment,” Masidi said.

Sabah recorded a total of 218 new cases today, 42 more than Friday’s tally.

Tuaran recorded the highest number of cases with 37, followed by Kota Kinabalu (34) and Sandakan (21).