CovidNow: 44 pct of Malaysia’s adult population given booster dose as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): A total of 160,310 adults in Malaysia received their Covid-19 booster dose yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of booster doses administered in the country to 10,399,699 or 44.4 per cent of the group.

According to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) CovidNow portal, a total of 22,914,736 or 97.9 per cent of the adult population were fully vaccinated, while 23,192,052 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,779,564 individuals or 88.3 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,863,594 individuals or 91 per cent had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the daily statistics showed that a total of 163,942 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday involving 1,368 as first dose and 2,264 as second dose, bringing the cumulative total doses of vaccine dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 61,946,138.

According to MoH’s GitHub portal, a total of 16 deaths were reported yesterday with Selangor recording four cases, followed by Sabah with three cases, two cases each in Negri Sembilan and Penang while in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur and Perak with one case each. ― Bernama